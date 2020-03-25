A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Office Depot Inc. (ODP)

Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is -46.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $3.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The ODP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $1.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.89% off the consensus price target high of $1.80 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.75% higher than the price target low of $1.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.46, the stock is -28.70% and -35.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.16 million and changing 4.29% at the moment leaves the stock -29.18% off its SMA200. ODP registered -59.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2621 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0587.

The stock witnessed a -38.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.65%, and is -22.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.77% over the week and 13.17% over the month.

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $795.70M and $10.65B in sales. and $10.65B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.16 and Fwd P/E is 3.62. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.70% and -61.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Office Depot Inc. (ODP) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Office Depot Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $2.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) Top Institutional Holders

301 institutions hold shares in Office Depot Inc. (ODP), with 12.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.36% while institutional investors hold 95.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 545.00M, and float is at 518.45M with Short Float at 4.31%. Institutions hold 93.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 85.38 million shares valued at $233.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.18% of the ODP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 58.18 million shares valued at $159.42 million to account for 11.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC which holds 46.84 million shares representing 8.88% and valued at over $128.33 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.06% of the shares totaling 42.51 million with a market value of $116.47 million.

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Office Depot Inc. (ODP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 13 times.

Office Depot Inc. (ODP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) that is trading -26.67% down over the past 12 months. Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is -57.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.66% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.29.