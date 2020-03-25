A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares are -8.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.22% or $1.74 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -12.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.87% and -15.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 28, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the LVGO stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Stifel had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 20, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the LVGO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.86. The forecasts give the Livongo Health Inc. stock a price target range of $46.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.70. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.22% or 14.23%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.2, up 66.70% from -$0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 73,562,245 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,804,644. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 24,857 and 83,661 in purchases and sales respectively.

SHAPIRO LEE, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 27,500 shares worth $760732.0 at $27.66 per share on Mar 05. The Executive Chairman had earlier sold another 170,000 LVGO shares valued at $3.6 million on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $21.19 per share. Pursley James (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 24,857 shares at $27.63 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $686890.0 while Bischoff Christopher, (Director) bought 4,000 shares on Nov 18 for $101920.0 with each share fetching $25.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), on the other hand, is trading around $88.43 with a market cap of $277.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $133.91 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 109 times at JPMorgan Chase & Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 63 times and accounting for 1,394,154 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,299,663 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 46 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 26.34M shares after the latest sales, with 4.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.10% with a share float percentage of 3.05B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. having a total of 3,573 institutions that hold shares in the company.