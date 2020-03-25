A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares are -51.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.65% or $0.19 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -47.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.06% and -63.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, Jefferies recommended the SDC stock is a Hold, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 02, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SDC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.70. The forecasts give the SmileDirectClub Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.22% or -7.0%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.55, up 36.90% from -$1.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.23 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 62,287 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,275,857. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

WALLMAN RICHARD F, a Director at the company, bought 12,000 shares worth $115200.0 at $9.60 per share on Nov 26. The Director had earlier bought another 8,000 SDC shares valued at $37439.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $4.68 per share.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), on the other hand, is trading around $5.91 with a market cap of $1.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 29,995 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,077 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 660.77k shares after the latest sales, with 4.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.70% with a share float percentage of 231.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company having a total of 512 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.04 million shares worth more than $389.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 22.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $344.44 million and represent 9.52% of shares outstanding.