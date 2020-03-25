A peek at Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST): Who has invested in It?

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) is -89.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.57 and a high of $27.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The MIST stock was last observed hovering at around $14.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.3% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 43.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is -90.07% and -91.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.02 million and changing -87.86% at the moment leaves the stock -91.08% off its SMA200. MIST registered a gain of -91.63% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.9276 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.9650.

The stock witnessed a -91.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -89.10%, and is -86.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 51.87% over the week and 20.68% over the month.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $40.32M. Distance from 52-week low is -82.25% and -93.92% from its 52-week high.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.74.The EPS is expected to shrink by -256.90% this year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.96% while institutional investors hold 95.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.72M, and float is at 22.85M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 88.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 3.96 million shares valued at $63.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.12% of the MIST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Novo Holdings A/S with 2.43 million shares valued at $38.98 million to account for 9.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VHCP Management III, LLC which holds 2.07 million shares representing 8.41% and valued at over $33.09 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.24% of the shares totaling 1.29 million with a market value of $20.6 million.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP bought 5,870 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $10.87 per share for a total of $63804.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.32 million shares.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,705 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $10.36 per share for $28029.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.31 million shares of the MIST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, RTW INVESTMENTS, LP (10% Owner) acquired 78,263 shares at an average price of $18.95 for $1.48 million. The insider now directly holds 4,306,527 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST).