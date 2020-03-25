Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock Surged by 11.00 yesterday

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is 0.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.55 and a high of $59.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMD stock was last observed hovering at around $41.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.58% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.97% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -477.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.22, the stock is 4.62% and -4.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 105.97 million and changing 11.00% at the moment leaves the stock 22.25% off its SMA200. AMD registered 77.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.88.

The stock witnessed a -5.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.69%, and is 10.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.44% over the week and 8.57% over the month.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has around 11400 employees, a market worth around $53.11B and $6.73B in sales. and $6.73B in sales Current P/E ratio is 159.93 and Fwd P/E is 28.67. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.27% and -22.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is a “Overweight”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $1.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.40% in year-over-year returns.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Top Institutional Holders

1,175 institutions hold shares in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), with 8.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 76.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.15B, and float is at 1.15B with Short Float at 5.52%. Institutions hold 75.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 108.13 million shares valued at $4.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.24% of the AMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 78.86 million shares valued at $3.62 billion to account for 6.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 57.78 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $2.65 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 46.16 million with a market value of $2.12 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Su Lisa T, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Su Lisa T sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $44.53 per share for a total of $6.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.6 million shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that KUMAR DEVINDER (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 62,764 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $48.82 per share for $3.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 475013.0 shares of the AMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Norrod Forrest Eugene (SVP & GM DESG) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $46.02 for $3.45 million. The insider now directly holds 789,600 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 43.39% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -18.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.59% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 76.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.92.