American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) And Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Among Headliners

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) shares are -17.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.24% or $11.18 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -16.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.38% and -22.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, Goldman recommended the AMT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AMT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $190.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $261.25. The forecasts give the American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock a price target range of $315.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $193.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.6% or 1.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 22.30% in the current quarter to $1.07, up from the $0.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.51, up 7.80% from $4.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.01 and $1.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 127 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 756,204 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 676,374. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 275,332 and 128,854 in purchases and sales respectively.

Puech Olivier, a EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA at the company, sold 932 shares worth $210726.0 at $226.10 per share on Mar 13. The EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA had earlier sold another 1,186 AMT shares valued at $264139.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $222.71 per share. Puech Olivier (EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA) sold 2,184 shares at $223.63 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $488415.0 while Vondran Steven O, (EVP & President, U.S. Tower) sold 1,278 shares on Mar 02 for $292700.0 with each share fetching $229.03.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO), on the other hand, is trading around $7.52 with a market cap of $1.41B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 33.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.10% with a share float percentage of 88.16M.