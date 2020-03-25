Analysts suggest Altria Group Inc. (MO) could spike -42.74% in a year

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is -35.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.95 and a high of $57.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The MO stock was last observed hovering at around $31.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.38% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 19.05% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.38, the stock is -18.76% and -27.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.97 million and changing 3.19% at the moment leaves the stock -30.34% off its SMA200. MO registered -42.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.39.

The stock witnessed a -26.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.67%, and is -18.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.04% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $62.15B and $25.11B in sales. and $25.11B in sales Fwd P/E is 6.93. Profit margin for the company is -5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.62% and -44.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altria Group Inc. (MO) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altria Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $4.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Top Institutional Holders

2,163 institutions hold shares in Altria Group Inc. (MO), with 2.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 65.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.92B, and float is at 1.86B with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 65.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 149.82 million shares valued at $7.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.06% of the MO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 143.23 million shares valued at $7.15 billion to account for 7.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 79.41 million shares representing 4.27% and valued at over $3.96 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 76.15 million with a market value of $3.8 billion.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Altria Group Inc. (MO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SURGNER W HILDEBRANDT JR, the company’s VP, Corp.Secy. & Assoc. GC. SEC filings show that SURGNER W HILDEBRANDT JR sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $52.48 per share for a total of $104969.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27603.0 shares.

Altria Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Begley Jody L (SVP, Tobacco Products) sold a total of 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $53.38 per share for $173492.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 120752.0 shares of the MO stock.

Altria Group Inc. (MO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -27.95% down over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is 3.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.99% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.17.