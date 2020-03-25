Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Vs. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): Which Is Riskier?

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares are -52.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.18% or $0.34 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -53.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.74% and -35.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 23, 2017, H.C. Wainwright recommended the ATRS stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on October 23, 2017.

The stock currently trades at $2.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 66.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, down from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.1, up 60.40% from -$0.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,130,271 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,480,030. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 437,250 and 244,135 in purchases and sales respectively.

SAMSON MARVIN, a Director at the company, sold 99,944 shares worth $459242.0 at $4.59 per share on Jan 02. The Director had earlier sold another 56 ATRS shares valued at $252.0 on Jan 10. The shares were sold at $4.50 per share. SAMSON MARVIN (Director) sold 150,000 shares at $4.71 per share on Dec 23 for a total of $706500.0 while APPLE ROBERT F, (President & CEO) sold 58,524 shares on Dec 10 for $278358.0 with each share fetching $4.76.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), on the other hand, is trading around $149.96 with a market cap of $32.95B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $216.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Autodesk Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,258 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 298.55k shares after the latest sales, with -1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.90% with a share float percentage of 217.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Autodesk Inc. having a total of 1,111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.24 million shares worth more than $3.35 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 17.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.21 billion and represent 7.95% of shares outstanding.