Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA), First BanCorp. (FBP)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) shares are -29.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.34% or $0.65 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.34% and -30.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Goldman recommended the AVYA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 16, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the AVYA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.43. The forecasts give the Avaya Holdings Corp. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.82% or -18.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.40% in the current quarter to $0.58, down from the $0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.07, down -3.50% from $3.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $0.88. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.95 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,346,792 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 291,205. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 292,694 and 96,878 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shah Shefali A, a EVP, CAO and General Counsel at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $91350.0 at $9.14 per share on Mar 10. The EVP & CFO had earlier bought another 28,700 AVYA shares valued at $250207.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $8.72 per share.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP), on the other hand, is trading around $4.48 with a market cap of $995.72M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at First BanCorp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 556,634 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,051 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.55M shares after the latest sales, with 1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.90% with a share float percentage of 213.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First BanCorp. having a total of 337 institutions that hold shares in the company.