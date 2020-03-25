Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – BlackBerry Limited (BB), ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares are -43.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.23% or $0.18 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -44.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 24.83% and -37.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 25, 2019, TD Securities recommended the BB stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 04, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the BB stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.25. The forecasts give the BlackBerry Limited stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.9% or 19.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.04, down from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.08, up 20.00% from $0.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.15 for the next year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO), on the other hand, is trading around $5.00 with a market cap of $19.80M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 2,350,494 shares. Insider sales totaled 683,824 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 428.42k shares after the latest sales, with -122.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.10% with a share float percentage of 3.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company.