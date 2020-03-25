Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), Valaris plc (VAL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) shares are -56.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.16% or $1.93 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -56.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.86% and -50.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 16, 2019, Citigroup recommended the CFG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 06, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the CFG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.22. The forecasts give the Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock a price target range of $49.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.67% or 28.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $0.89, down from the $0.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.69, up 1.20% from $3.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.59 and $0.99. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 79 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 474,326 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 270,758. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 417,063 and 188,860 in purchases and sales respectively.

Subramaniam Shivan S., a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $98480.0 at $24.62 per share on Mar 11. The Head of Consumer Banking had earlier sold another 4,500 CFG shares valued at $99945.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $22.21 per share. Lillis Terrance (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $24.46 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $24460.0 while HIGDON LEO I JR, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Mar 06 for $27730.0 with each share fetching $27.73.

Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.47 with a market cap of $76.09M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $112.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 99.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Valaris plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 17,340,325 shares. Insider sales totaled 135,608 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.77M shares after the latest sales, with -229.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valaris plc having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.