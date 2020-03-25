Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR), Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR) shares are -52.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.88% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -53.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -40.43% and -52.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the KAR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 18, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the KAR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.70. The forecasts give the KAR Auction Services Inc. stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.21% or 26.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -17.20% in the current quarter to $0.32, up from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.33, up 2.20% from $1.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $0.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 322,722 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 65,526. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 293,596 and 59,298 in purchases and sales respectively.

HALLETT JAMES P, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 59,255 shares worth $1.0 million at $16.88 per share on Mar 09. The SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary had earlier bought another 2,950 KAR shares valued at $49855.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $16.90 per share. Loughmiller Eric M. (EVP & CFO) bought 49,150 shares at $18.34 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $901411.0 while DiDomenico David, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Feb 24 for $217700.0 with each share fetching $21.77.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), on the other hand, is trading around $6.70 with a market cap of $2.65B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.10% with a share float percentage of 394.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cameco Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with over 23.08 million shares worth more than $205.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd held 5.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 15.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.56 million and represent 3.99% of shares outstanding.