News

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Novan Inc. (NOVN), McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

By Andrew Francis

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares are -85.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -26.00% or -$0.16 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -83.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 41.51% and -12.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the NOVN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.50. The forecasts give the Novan Inc. stock a price target range of $1.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.33% or 69.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 124.40% in the current quarter to -$0.22, up from the -$0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.52, down -14.20% from -$1.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.22 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 447,993 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 25,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 207,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Malin Life Sciences Holdings L, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 913 shares worth $2502.0 at $2.74 per share on Jul 01. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 6,287 NOVN shares valued at $17289.0 on Jul 02. The shares were sold at $2.75 per share. Malin Life Sciences Holdings L (10% Owner) sold 17,800 shares at $2.69 per share on Jun 28 for a total of $47882.0 while Martin G. Kelly, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 1,500 shares on May 29 for $2955.0 with each share fetching $1.97.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), on the other hand, is trading around $161.95 with a market cap of $121.32B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $224.77 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at McDonald’s Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 76,997 shares. Insider sales totaled 41,715 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 864.72k shares after the latest sales, with 7.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.10% with a share float percentage of 744.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McDonald’s Corporation having a total of 2,814 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 67.68 million shares worth more than $13.38 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 53.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.58 billion and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.

News

Summarizing The Case For ArcelorMittal (MT), Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Richard Addington - 0
ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares are -47.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.68% or $1.44 higher in the latest trading session....
Read more
News

Here are the top Institutional holders of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares

Andrew Francis - 0
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is -18.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.57 and a high...
Read more
News

Things appear to be looking up for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)

Richard Addington - 0
Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is -54.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.10 and a...
Read more

Read More

Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares are -2.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.77% or $0.41 higher in the latest...
Read more

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) picks momentum as shares rise 7.15%

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) is 7.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a...
Read more

Recent

Dissecting Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) is -2.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.18 and a high...
Read more

Investors have great interest in Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC), MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN)

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) shares are 11.48% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.25% or -$0.36 lower in the latest...
Read more

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) And Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Saying Scary Stuff?

News Winifred Gerald - 0
Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) shares are -29.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.34% or -$3.38 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us