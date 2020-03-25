Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) shares are 3.04% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.80% or $12.93 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.02% and -5.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the VEEV stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 19, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the VEEV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $144.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $176.41. The forecasts give the Veeva Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $200.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $150.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.53% or 3.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.80% in the current quarter to $0.58, up from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.49, up 25.40% from $2.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.55 and $0.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 125 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 146 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 427,114 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 346,310. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 36,457 and 36,214 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lequient Frederic, a SVP Global Customer Services at the company, sold 1,856 shares worth $264693.0 at $142.61 per share on Mar 11. The EVP Global Sales had earlier sold another 569 VEEV shares valued at $79620.0 on Mar 19. The shares were sold at $139.93 per share. O’Connor Michele (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,000 shares at $143.61 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $430829.0 while MATEO ALAN, (EVP Global Sales) sold 2,665 shares on Mar 05 for $386425.0 with each share fetching $145.00.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW), on the other hand, is trading around $160.72 with a market cap of $15.80B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $232.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 105 times at Palo Alto Networks Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 114,916 shares. Insider sales totaled 184,639 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 75 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -45.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.28M shares after the latest sales, with -0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.20% with a share float percentage of 97.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palo Alto Networks Inc. having a total of 1,118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.81 million shares worth more than $2.04 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 billion and represent 5.68% of shares outstanding.