ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) And United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Among Headliners

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) shares are -55.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.84% or $0.51 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -54.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.28% and -60.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2019, Nomura recommended the ARR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Ladenburg Thalmann had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on October 24, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the ARR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.30. The forecasts give the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock a price target range of $22.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.58% or 55.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.90% in the current quarter to $0.57, down from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.32, up 10.40% from $2.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 78 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 299,605 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,559. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 40,380 and 3,150 in purchases and sales respectively.

MOUNTAIN JAMES R, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $38460.0 at $12.82 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 3,500 ARR shares valued at $24483.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $7.00 per share. ULM SCOTT (Co-CEO and CIO) bought 10,000 shares at $13.88 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $138800.0 while Zimmer Jeffrey J, (Co-CEO and President) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 13 for $130561.0 with each share fetching $13.06.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI), on the other hand, is trading around $9.91 with a market cap of $606.69M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.20 and spell out a less modest performance – a -20.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at United Natural Foods Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 173,633 shares. Insider sales totaled 29,361 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 719.55k shares after the latest sales, with 50.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.30% with a share float percentage of 52.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Natural Foods Inc. having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.22 million shares worth more than $71.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.57 million and represent 11.41% of shares outstanding.