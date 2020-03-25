Markets

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

By Sue Brooks

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) is -66.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $9.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is -30.79% and -52.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.04 million and changing 5.04% at the moment leaves the stock -82.14% off its SMA200. ACB registered -92.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4961 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9799.

The stock witnessed a -53.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.13%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.51% over the week and 12.09% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3.32. Distance from 52-week low is 19.50% and -92.44% from its 52-week high.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analyst Forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Top Institutional Holders

507 institutions hold shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), with 38.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.26% while institutional investors hold 14.03% of the company’s shares. The shares float is at 1.15B with Short Float at 17.30%. Institutions hold 13.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.81 million shares valued at $49.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.95% of the ACB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 17.61 million shares valued at $38.03 million to account for 1.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 6.12 million shares representing 0.52% and valued at over $13.22 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 4.63 million with a market value of $9.99 million.

