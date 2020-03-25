Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) turns bullish with gain of 0.12 points

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) is 104.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $2.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The AYTU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $4.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 58.11% higher than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.99, the stock is 90.60% and 126.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 79.1 million and changing 6.42% at the moment leaves the stock 68.51% off its SMA200. AYTU registered 24.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 42.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9024 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1823.

The stock witnessed a 182.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 132.69%, and is 28.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.19% over the week and 41.03% over the month.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $130.88M and $8.70M in sales. and $8.70M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 493.68% and -33.44% from its 52-week high.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aytu BioScience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $6.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 196.20% year-over-year.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU), with 848.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.69% while institutional investors hold 20.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.77M, and float is at 56.04M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 19.79% of the Float.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.