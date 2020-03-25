Companies

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

By Winifred Gerald

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is -66.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.10 and a high of $19.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBBY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.17% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -43.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.72, the stock is -29.46% and -52.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.21 million and changing 28.25% at the moment leaves the stock -52.26% off its SMA200. BBBY registered -58.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.95.

The stock witnessed a -50.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.75%, and is 5.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.93% over the week and 16.67% over the month.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has around 62000 employees, a market worth around $704.13M and $11.36B in sales. and $11.36B in sales Fwd P/E is 12.14. Profit margin for the company is -7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.51% and -70.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $3.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Top Institutional Holders

417 institutions hold shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), with 6.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.09% while institutional investors hold 122.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.10M, and float is at 120.50M with Short Float at 53.88%. Institutions hold 116.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 15.02 million shares valued at $259.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.83% of the BBBY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.92 million shares valued at $258.13 million to account for 11.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.42 million shares representing 9.78% and valued at over $214.89 million, while Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds 9.14% of the shares totaling 11.6 million with a market value of $200.65 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -22.16% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.78% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 51.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.39.

