Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) up -25.03% since start of the year

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is -37.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.10 and a high of $46.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The BSX stock was last observed hovering at around $25.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.39% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.34% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 5.93% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.22, the stock is -16.42% and -28.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.74 million and changing 9.25% at the moment leaves the stock -31.92% off its SMA200. BSX registered -25.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.38.

The stock witnessed a -31.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.80%, and is -1.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.63% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $39.34B and $10.74B in sales. and $10.74B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.48 and Fwd P/E is 14.09. Profit margin for the company is 43.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.10% and -39.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $2.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 191.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.40% in year-over-year returns.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Top Institutional Holders

1,241 institutions hold shares in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), with 3.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 95.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.39B, and float is at 1.39B with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 95.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 127.51 million shares valued at $5.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.13% of the BSX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 109.02 million shares valued at $4.93 billion to account for 7.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 107.75 million shares representing 7.72% and valued at over $4.87 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.28% of the shares totaling 101.6 million with a market value of $4.59 billion.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Insider Activity

A total of 279 insider transactions have happened at Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 149 and purchases happening 130 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ballinger Kevin J., the company’s EVP & Pres, Interven Cardio. SEC filings show that Ballinger Kevin J. sold 1,796 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $38.05 per share for a total of $68338.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80085.0 shares.

Boston Scientific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Nanavaty Maulik (SVP & Pres, Neuromodulation) sold a total of 16,763 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $37.47 per share for $628183.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 259591.0 shares of the BSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Pierce David A (EVP Pres MedSurg) disposed off 3,485 shares at an average price of $38.00 for $132430.0. The insider now directly holds 30,390 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading -56.03% down over the past 12 months. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -11.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.83% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.11.