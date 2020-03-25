Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) And Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Among Headliners

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) shares are -75.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.25% or $1.68 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -74.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.09% and -66.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 27, 2019, Berenberg recommended the CUK stock is a Sell, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on September 30, 2019. 2 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.00. The forecasts give the Carnival Corporation & Plc stock a price target range of $59.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.63% or -100.33%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $930000.0 at $46.50 per share on Jul 03. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 CUK shares valued at $204151.0 on Oct 03. The shares were sold at $40.83 per share. DONALD ARNOLD W (President & CEO) bought 13,300 shares at $45.12 per share on Jun 25 for a total of $600096.0 while DONALD ARNOLD W, (President & CEO) bought 8,750 shares on Jun 25 for $397171.0 with each share fetching $45.39.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), on the other hand, is trading around $20.98 with a market cap of $3.19B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.23 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Athene Holding Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 69.38M shares after the latest sales, with 107.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.80% with a share float percentage of 127.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Athene Holding Ltd. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.91 million shares worth more than $654.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 12.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $600.21 million and represent 6.26% of shares outstanding.