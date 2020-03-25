Check out this: Energy Transfer LP (ET) is on the verge of a huge rally

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is -62.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $15.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The ET stock was last observed hovering at around $4.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.18% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.80, the stock is -42.29% and -56.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.13 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -62.20% off its SMA200. ET registered -68.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.65.

The stock witnessed a -58.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.27%, and is -8.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.55% over the week and 14.80% over the month.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has around 12812 employees, a market worth around $12.70B and $54.21B in sales. and $54.21B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.53 and Fwd P/E is 3.24. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.00% and -69.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $13.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Top Institutional Holders

872 institutions hold shares in Energy Transfer LP (ET), with 371.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.80% while institutional investors hold 61.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.65B, and float is at 2.31B with Short Float at 4.17%. Institutions hold 52.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 112.37 million shares valued at $1.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.18% of the ET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC with 108.51 million shares valued at $1.39 billion to account for 4.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 105.89 million shares representing 3.94% and valued at over $1.36 billion, while Alps Advisors Inc. holds 2.33% of the shares totaling 62.7 million with a market value of $804.45 million.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Energy Transfer LP (ET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Long Thomas E, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Long Thomas E bought 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $4.26 per share for a total of $76590.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 819498.0 shares.

Energy Transfer LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Brannon Richard D (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $3.97 per share for $138800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 399598.0 shares of the ET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Brannon Richard D (Director) acquired 45,000 shares at an average price of $5.39 for $242731.0. The insider now directly holds 364,598 shares of Energy Transfer LP (ET).

Energy Transfer LP (ET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading -86.89% down over the past 12 months. The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is -54.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.35% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 93.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.88.