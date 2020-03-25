Companies

Check out this: Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is on the verge of a huge rally

By Andrew Francis

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is -4.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $6.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The KGC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6%.

Currently trading at $4.55, the stock is -5.71% and -7.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38.98 million and changing 15.19% at the moment leaves the stock -0.92% off its SMA200. KGC registered 25.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.60.

The stock witnessed a -23.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.81%, and is -4.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.09% over the week and 14.62% over the month.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has around 8850 employees, a market worth around $5.90B and $3.50B in sales. and $3.50B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.00 and Fwd P/E is 11.46. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.28% and -27.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Analyst Forecasts

Kinross Gold Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $931.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -15.51% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.37% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.05.

