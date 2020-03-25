Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) And The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Saying Scary Stuff?

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) shares are -27.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 20.71% or $9.05 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.79% and -32.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the CCK stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 24, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CCK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $52.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $81.91. The forecasts give the Crown Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $61.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.26% or 13.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.50% in the current quarter to $0.91, down from the $1.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.28, up 0.40% from $5.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.04 and $1.68. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 257,894 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 277,192. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 211,814 and 89,966 in purchases and sales respectively.

FEARON RICHARD H, a Director at the company, sold 69 shares worth $4885.0 at $70.79 per share on Dec 19. The President – Transit Packaging had earlier sold another 233 CCK shares valued at $16520.0 on Jan 09. The shares were sold at $70.90 per share. FEARON RICHARD H (Director) sold 35 shares at $72.02 per share on Dec 18 for a total of $2521.0 while GOH HOCK HUAT, (President – Asia Pacific Div.) sold 3,125 shares on Dec 06 for $238189.0 with each share fetching $76.22.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), on the other hand, is trading around $194.00 with a market cap of $7.62B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $205.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 5.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 185 times at The Trade Desk Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 47 times and accounting for 106,432 shares. Insider sales totaled 189,804 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 138 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -91.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.66M shares after the latest sales, with 1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.90% with a share float percentage of 38.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Trade Desk Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.66 million shares worth more than $949.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 3.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $927.57 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.