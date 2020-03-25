Dissecting salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM) top performing stock: Get the Stats

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM) is -5.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.29 and a high of $195.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRM stock was last observed hovering at around $140.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.12% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.2% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -17.28% lower than the price target low of $131.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $153.64, the stock is -1.67% and -11.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.14 million and changing 9.34% at the moment leaves the stock -3.77% off its SMA200. CRM registered -4.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $173.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $159.63.

The stock witnessed a -17.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.63%, and is 13.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.19% over the week and 7.60% over the month.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $136.59B and $17.10B in sales. and $17.10B in sales Current P/E ratio is 721.31 and Fwd P/E is 39.07. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.26% and -21.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for salesforce.com inc. (CRM) is a “Buy”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

salesforce.com inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $4.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.00% year-over-year.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 889.00M, and float is at 858.71M with Short Float at 1.68%.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) Insider Activity

A total of 790 insider transactions have happened at salesforce.com inc. (CRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 642 and purchases happening 148 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wojcicki Susan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wojcicki Susan bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $150.42 per share for a total of $165463.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104283.0 shares.

salesforce.com inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Benioff Marc (Chair of the Board & CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $150.34 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30.11 million shares of the CRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Weaver Amy E (President and CLO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $148.00 for $740000.0. The insider now directly holds 28,828 shares of salesforce.com inc. (CRM).

salesforce.com inc. (CRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 18.20% up over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -9.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.