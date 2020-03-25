Industry

Dissecting Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) top performing stock: Get the Stats

By Sue Brooks

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is -46.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.10 and a high of $54.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The WFC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.67% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.26% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 9.62% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.92, the stock is -16.78% and -32.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48.14 million and changing 14.53% at the moment leaves the stock -39.50% off its SMA200. WFC registered -39.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.72.

The stock witnessed a -37.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.77%, and is -2.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.15% over the week and 8.03% over the month.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has around 259800 employees, a market worth around $121.32B and $66.08B in sales. and $66.08B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.19 and Fwd P/E is 6.69. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.20% and -47.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Analyst Forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $19.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NOSKI CHARLES H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NOSKI CHARLES H bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $29.53 per share for a total of $590600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20235.0 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that SCHARF CHARLES W (CEO & President) bought a total of 173,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $28.69 per share for $4.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 176916.0 shares of the WFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, DALEY WILLIAM M (Vice Chairman – Public Affairs) acquired 11,100 shares at an average price of $40.99 for $454989.0. The insider now directly holds 5,600 shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC).

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -21.65% down over the past 12 months. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -34.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.82% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 41.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.

