Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) shares are -23.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.50% or $0.89 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -23.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.75% and -14.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, Northcoast recommended the AOS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 26, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the AOS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.83. The forecasts give the A. O. Smith Corporation stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.83% or 3.97%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.10% in the current quarter to $0.42, down from the $0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.3, up 0.90% from $2.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 158,746 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 128,324. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 52,295 and 27,577 in purchases and sales respectively.

SMITH MARK D, a Director at the company, sold 4,820 shares worth $250351.0 at $51.94 per share on Nov 08. The President & GM, Lochinvar, LLC had earlier sold another 6,600 AOS shares valued at $283240.0 on Jan 31. The shares were sold at $42.92 per share. Rajendra Ajita G (Executive Chairman) sold 16,556 shares at $49.47 per share on Sep 10 for a total of $819100.0 while Gurholt Helen E, (Vice President and Controller) sold 1,263 shares on Aug 23 for $57889.0 with each share fetching $45.82.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), on the other hand, is trading around $83.21 with a market cap of $5.62B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $147.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $15.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Whirlpool Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 36,860 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,884 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 275.61k shares after the latest sales, with 16.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 62.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Whirlpool Corporation having a total of 825 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.27 million shares worth more than $1.22 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 7.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 billion and represent 12.37% of shares outstanding.