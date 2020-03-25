Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), Aphria Inc. (APHA)

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) shares are -57.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 20.31% or $4.88 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -58.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.13% and -54.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Buckingham Research recommended the ALK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 27, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ALK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $65.08. The forecasts give the Alaska Air Group Inc. stock a price target range of $95.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.57% or 21.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.50% in the current quarter to -$0.06, down from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.11, down -5.40% from $6.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$4.04 and $2.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 85,805 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 53,803. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 63,700 and 21,105 in purchases and sales respectively.

PEDERSEN BRANDON, a EXEC VP/FINANCE & CFO at the company, sold 3,830 shares worth $271914.0 at $71.00 per share on Oct 28. The VP PEOPLE had earlier sold another 1,450 ALK shares valued at $101911.0 on Nov 04. The shares were sold at $70.28 per share. TACKETT SHANE R (EVP STRATEGY/PLNG) sold 1,500 shares at $69.95 per share on Oct 28 for a total of $104932.0 while PEDERSEN BRANDON, (EXEC VP/FINANCE & CFO) sold 4,024 shares on Oct 11 for $269631.0 with each share fetching $67.01.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA), on the other hand, is trading around $2.70 with a market cap of $721.26M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.68% with a share float percentage of 252.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aphria Inc. having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 6.32 million shares worth more than $32.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 2.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.06 million and represent 2.09% of shares outstanding.