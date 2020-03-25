Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) shares are -49.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 23.34% or $2.84 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 34.86% and -52.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the BYD stock is a Peer Perform, while earlier, Argus had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 19, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the BYD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.73. The forecasts give the Boyd Gaming Corporation stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.26% or 31.77%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.40% in the current quarter to $0.5, up from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.94, up 1.40% from $1.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $0.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 486,245 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 479,172. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 264,426 and 91,320 in purchases and sales respectively.

Thoman A. Randall, a Director at the company, bought 250 shares worth $4950.0 at $19.80 per share on Mar 11. The Vice President had earlier bought another 1,500 BYD shares valued at $29550.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $19.70 per share. Thoman A. Randall (Director) bought 250 shares at $26.45 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $6613.0 while Hirsberg Josh, (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 35,510 shares on Dec 13 for $1.06 million with each share fetching $29.76.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW), on the other hand, is trading around $272.00 with a market cap of $51.72B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $357.39 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 205 times at ServiceNow Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 56 times and accounting for 202,551 shares. Insider sales totaled 539,860 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 149 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -93.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.56M shares after the latest sales, with 13.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.90% with a share float percentage of 187.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ServiceNow Inc. having a total of 1,226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 18.2 million shares worth more than $5.14 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.26 billion and represent 7.95% of shares outstanding.