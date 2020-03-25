Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Internap Corporation (INAP), Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) shares are -90.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.82% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -90.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.82% and -89.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 04, 2019, Raymond James recommended the INAP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 17, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the INAP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.50. The forecasts give the Internap Corporation stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.10. The two limits represent an upside potential of 97.5% or 0.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -32.90% in the current quarter to -$0.77, down from the -$0.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.4, down -7.90% from -$2.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.87 and -$0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 283,630 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 196,016. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 8,888 in purchases and sales respectively.

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 37 shares worth $173.0 at $4.68 per share on Apr 16. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 2,000 INAP shares valued at $4561.0 on Nov 07. The shares were sold at $2.28 per share.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), on the other hand, is trading around $5.19 with a market cap of $567.11M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 74.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $Basic Materials per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Service Properties Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 6,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of SVC shares after the latest sales, with Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.30%.