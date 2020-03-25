Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: PBF Energy Inc (PBF), Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) shares are -80.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.88% or $0.17 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -80.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.96% and -75.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, Tudor Pickering recommended the PBF stock is a Sell, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 24, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the PBF stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.64. The forecasts give the PBF Energy Inc stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.95% or -102.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the -$1.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.89, up 6.10% from $0.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.67 and $2.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,146,667 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 116,095. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,961,849 and 1,632 in purchases and sales respectively.

Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V., a Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 at the company, bought 200,000 shares worth $1.77 million at $8.87 per share on Mar 17. The Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 had earlier bought another 30,000 PBF shares valued at $220017.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $7.33 per share. Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V. (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) bought 40,000 shares at $13.62 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $544948.0 while Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V., (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) bought 30,621 shares on Mar 10 for $452670.0 with each share fetching $14.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), on the other hand, is trading around $16.88 with a market cap of $12.67B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at Weyerhaeuser Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 298,178 shares. Insider sales totaled 79,731 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.04M shares after the latest sales, with 16.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.80% with a share float percentage of 743.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weyerhaeuser Company having a total of 1,238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 109.97 million shares worth more than $3.32 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 53.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 billion and represent 7.15% of shares outstanding.