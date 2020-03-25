Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE), FGL Holdings (FG)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares are -38.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.98% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 16.95% and -13.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 28, 2018, B. Riley FBR Inc. recommended the SRNE stock is a Buy, while earlier, JMP Securities had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Outperform on October 07, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SRNE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.50. The forecasts give the Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.61% or 90.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.90% in the current quarter to -$0.24, up from the -$0.88 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.7, up 102.90% from -$2.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.27 and -$0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 40,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 40,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 40,000 SRNE shares valued at $90896.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $2.27 per share.

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG), on the other hand, is trading around $9.01 with a market cap of $1.86B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.60% with a share float percentage of 203.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FGL Holdings having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.