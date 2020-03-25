Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) shares are -63.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.01% or $1.38 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -62.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.77% and -59.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 14, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the SU stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a In-line on April 03, 2019. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.83. The forecasts give the Suncor Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $37.89 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.72. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.36% or 28.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.70% in the current quarter to $0.5, up from the $0.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.75, up 16.30% from $1.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.73. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2 for the next year.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), on the other hand, is trading around $7.41 with a market cap of $2.34B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Devon Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 525,587 shares. Insider sales totaled 134,025 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.97M shares after the latest sales, with 22.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Devon Energy Corporation having a total of 883 institutions that hold shares in the company.