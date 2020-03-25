Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF), Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares are -72.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 55.21% or $3.71 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -73.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 35.98% and -69.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the CHEF stock is a Overweight, while earlier, National Securities had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CHEF stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.40. The forecasts give the The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stock a price target range of $44.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.3% or 70.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.60% in the current quarter to -$0.03, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.82, up 16.20% from $1.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.26 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 532,592 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 374,314. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 398,633 and 19,136 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pappas John, a Vice Chairman at the company, sold 44,757 shares worth $1.64 million at $36.61 per share on Oct 07. The Director had earlier bought another 955 CHEF shares valued at $18919.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $19.81 per share. McCauley Tim (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares at $33.99 per share on May 22 for a total of $33990.0 while Lecouras Patricia, (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 7,193 shares on May 15 for $246792.0 with each share fetching $34.31.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT), on the other hand, is trading around $43.86 with a market cap of $11.69B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Alliant Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 99,658 shares. Insider sales totaled 30,173 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 448.41k shares after the latest sales, with 28.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.60% with a share float percentage of 244.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alliant Energy Corporation having a total of 795 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.82 million shares worth more than $1.69 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 23.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 billion and represent 9.82% of shares outstanding.