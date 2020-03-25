Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ), Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) shares are -39.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.89% or $1.38 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.79% and -38.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2018, Piper Jaffray recommended the UMPQ stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Stephens had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 02, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the UMPQ stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.88. The forecasts give the Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.29% or 7.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.60% in the current quarter to $0.33, down from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.4, down -5.70% from $1.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $0.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 99 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 434,981 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 141,602. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 354,274 and 105,330 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shotwell David F, a EVP/Chief Risk Officer at the company, sold 1,569 shares worth $27505.0 at $17.53 per share on Feb 05. The EVP/Chief Risk Officer had earlier sold another 1,036 UMPQ shares valued at $17374.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $16.77 per share. Shotwell David F (EVP/Chief Risk Officer) sold 380 shares at $17.35 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $6593.0 while Shotwell David F, (EVP/Chief Risk Officer) sold 415 shares on Feb 03 for $7063.0 with each share fetching $17.02.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP), on the other hand, is trading around $9.23 with a market cap of $1.11B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Columbia Property Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 262,368 shares. Insider sales totaled 72,145 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.09M shares after the latest sales, with 31.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.70% with a share float percentage of 114.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Columbia Property Trust Inc. having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.88 million shares worth more than $352.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.12 million and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.