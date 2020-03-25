Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) And Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Among Headliners

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) shares are -74.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 44.16% or $4.61 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -73.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 49.16% and -76.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 24, 2019, Susquehanna recommended the ERI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on November 19, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ERI stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $63.45. The forecasts give the Eldorado Resorts Inc. stock a price target range of $80.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.19% or -0.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -154.80% in the current quarter to $0.3, down from the $0.49 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.2, up 252.90% from $1.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.87 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 340,492 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 142,553. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 272,092 and 95,285 in purchases and sales respectively.

Recreational Enterprises, Inc., a 10% Owner at the company, sold 2,354,000 shares worth $27.48 million at $11.68 per share on Mar 17. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 171,542 ERI shares valued at $1.2 million on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $6.97 per share. Wagner Roger P (Director) sold 24,305 shares at $53.64 per share on Nov 19 for a total of $1.3 million while Kozicz Gregory J., (Director) sold 6,000 shares on Nov 19 for $323340.0 with each share fetching $53.89.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), on the other hand, is trading around $34.65 with a market cap of $13.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $96.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Valero Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 572,222 shares. Insider sales totaled 289,301 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.64M shares after the latest sales, with 65.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.70% with a share float percentage of 383.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valero Energy Corporation having a total of 1,613 institutions that hold shares in the company.