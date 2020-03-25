Markets

Exploring Strategic Opportunities: News Corporation (NWSA), Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)

By Sue Brooks

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares are -38.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.47% or $0.45 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.22% and -36.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2019, Citigroup recommended the NWSA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on August 12, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the NWSA stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.07. The forecasts give the News Corporation stock a price target range of $17.40 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.11% or 13.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.03, down from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.34, down -4.10% from $0.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 821,611 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 807,556. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 14,028 and 14,028 in purchases and sales respectively.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), on the other hand, is trading around $42.01 with a market cap of $1.96B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $110.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $19.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Alliance Data Systems Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 1,627,469 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,834,925 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.56M shares after the latest sales, with -69.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.10% with a share float percentage of 46.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alliance Data Systems Corporation having a total of 691 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.92 million shares worth more than $551.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $355.54 million and represent 6.65% of shares outstanding.

Markets

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT), Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares are -23.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.82% or $0.71 higher in the latest...
Read more
Markets

Exploring Strategic Opportunities: RH (RH), OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Andrew Francis - 0
RH (NYSE: RH) shares are -51.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 29.38% or $23.63 higher in the latest trading session....
Read more
Markets

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF), Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)

Richard Addington - 0
The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares are -72.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 55.21% or $3.71 higher in the...
Read more

Read More

Here are the top Institutional holders of Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares

News Richard Addington - 0
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is -2.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $170.27 and a high of...
Read more

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) And Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Among Headliners

News Winifred Gerald - 0
Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) shares are -21.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.03% or $0.78 higher in the...
Read more

Recent

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC), The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) shares are -36.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.29% or $1.87 higher in the...
Read more

Exploring Strategic Opportunities: ABB Ltd (ABB), Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Markets Sue Brooks - 0
ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) shares are -7.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.96% or $0.64 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) And Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Among Headliners

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) shares are -29.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.21% or -$4.48 lower in the...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us