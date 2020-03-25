Exploring Strategic Opportunities: RH (RH), OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

RH (NYSE: RH) shares are -51.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 29.38% or $23.63 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -52.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.96% and -52.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, Loop Capital recommended the RH stock is a Hold, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 20, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the RH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $104.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $220.67. The forecasts give the RH stock a price target range of $275.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $95.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.16% or -9.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.10% in the current quarter to $3.59, up from the $2.73 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.54, up 7.20% from $7.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $2.67. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $13.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 86 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 279,937 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 707,034. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Preston Jack M, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 4,500 shares worth $1.04 million at $231.86 per share on Dec 11. The Chairman & CEO had earlier sold another 179,636 RH shares valued at $41.66 million on Dec 11. The shares were sold at $231.91 per share. FRIEDMAN GARY G (Chairman & CEO) sold 159,080 shares at $233.92 per share on Dec 10 for a total of $37.21 million while Preston Jack M, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,500 shares on Dec 10 for $351083.0 with each share fetching $234.06.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE), on the other hand, is trading around $27.03 with a market cap of $5.53B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at OGE Energy Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 287,575 shares. Insider sales totaled 104,037 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 670.59k shares after the latest sales, with 75.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.70% with a share float percentage of 199.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OGE Energy Corp. having a total of 658 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 28.82 million shares worth more than $1.28 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 20.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $929.48 million and represent 10.44% of shares outstanding.