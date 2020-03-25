Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG), KLA Corporation (KLAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) shares are -30.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.36% or $0.57 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -30.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.78% and -20.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2016, Citigroup recommended the SMFG stock is a Sell, while earlier, Macquarie had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 25, 2016. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.77. The forecasts give the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stock a price target range of $13.35 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.09. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.2% or 26.94%.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), on the other hand, is trading around $136.36 with a market cap of $22.16B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $187.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 95 times at KLA Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 251,971 shares. Insider sales totaled 177,252 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 55 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 427.99k shares after the latest sales, with 24.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.00% with a share float percentage of 156.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KLA Corporation having a total of 1,123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.46 million shares worth more than $3.29 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.24 billion and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.