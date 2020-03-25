Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Xilinx Inc. (XLNX), Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares are -21.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.82% or $4.91 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -21.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.17% and -9.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the XLNX stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 24, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the XLNX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $76.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $98.67. The forecasts give the Xilinx Inc. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $72.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.91% or -6.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.50% in the current quarter to $0.69, down from the $0.95 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.16, up 3.40% from $3.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.46 and $0.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 239,349 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 153,073. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,813 and 2,989 in purchases and sales respectively.

Patterson John Michael, a Director at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $96359.0 at $96.36 per share on Nov 04. The SVP, Central Engineering had earlier sold another 151 XLNX shares valued at $14535.0 on Dec 18. The shares were sold at $96.26 per share. Gillai Saar (Director) sold 3,400 shares at $96.65 per share on Nov 04 for a total of $328616.0 while Onder Emre, (SVP,Product/Vertical Marketing) sold 1,337 shares on Oct 16 for $129408.0 with each share fetching $96.79.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO), on the other hand, is trading around $44.25 with a market cap of $8.77B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $86.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at Concho Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 171,993 shares. Insider sales totaled 72,493 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.1M shares after the latest sales, with 12.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.50% with a share float percentage of 194.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Concho Resources Inc. having a total of 710 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 24.58 million shares worth more than $2.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 24.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.13 billion and represent 12.38% of shares outstanding.