Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) And STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Among Headliners

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) shares are -37.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.10% or $3.19 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.85% and -44.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the FND stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 24, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the FND stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.78. The forecasts give the Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $72.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.65% or 0.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 23.80% in the current quarter to $0.33, up from the $0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.36, up 21.30% from $1.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,442,675 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,840,170. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 390,836 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Christopherson David Victor, a EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL at the company, sold 13,252 shares worth $659252.0 at $49.75 per share on Dec 12. The Director had earlier sold another 33,000 FND shares valued at $1.67 million on Dec 16. The shares were sold at $50.65 per share. ARES CORPORATE OPPORTUNITIES F (10% Owner) sold 7,105,728 shares at $43.80 per share on Nov 14 for a total of $311.23 million while West George Vincent, (Director) sold 93,000 shares on Nov 04 for $4.12 million with each share fetching $44.34.

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG), on the other hand, is trading around $20.05 with a market cap of $2.78B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.91 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at STAG Industrial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 8,480 shares. Insider sales totaled 981 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 267.65k shares after the latest sales, with 12.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.20% with a share float percentage of 138.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with STAG Industrial Inc. having a total of 452 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.24 million shares worth more than $607.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $478.45 million and represent 10.19% of shares outstanding.