Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) Vs. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP): Updated Outlook

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FET) shares are -88.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 19.56% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -88.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.56% and -78.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Tudor Pickering recommended the FET stock is a Hold, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 16, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the FET stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.20. The forecasts give the Forum Energy Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.0% or 20.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.50% in the current quarter to -$0.09, down from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.24, down -13.80% from -$0.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.22 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,148,972 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,311,233. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,128,214 and 32,307 in purchases and sales respectively.

Baldwin David C, a Director at the company, bought 585,938 shares worth $750001.0 at $1.28 per share on Nov 25. The Director had earlier bought another 585,938 FET shares valued at $750001.0 on Nov 25. The shares were bought at $1.28 per share. Angelle Evelyn M (Director) bought 78,125 shares at $1.28 per share on Nov 25 for a total of $100000.0 while GAUT C CHRISTOPHER, (CEO & COB) bought 312,500 shares on Nov 25 for $400000.0 with each share fetching $1.28.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), on the other hand, is trading around $29.46 with a market cap of $6.84B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 212,807 shares. Insider sales totaled 98,747 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 605.91k shares after the latest sales, with 48.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.20% with a share float percentage of 227.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. having a total of 731 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 16.92 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 7.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $792.07 million and represent 5.53% of shares outstanding.