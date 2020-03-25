Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT), Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE: MITT) shares are -86.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.84% or -$0.67 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -86.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -68.44% and -86.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 08, 2016, Wunderlich recommended the MITT stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wunderlich had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on November 07, 2016. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the MITT stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.00. The forecasts give the AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.63% or 86.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.20% in the current quarter to $0.45, down from the $0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.83, up 50.50% from $1.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.46 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 142,280 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 66,465 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Durkin Thomas, a Chief Investment Officer at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $108400.0 at $10.84 per share on Mar 12. The CEO and President had earlier bought another 50,000 MITT shares valued at $534000.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $10.68 per share.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN), on the other hand, is trading around $3.92 with a market cap of $301.60M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at Tenneco Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 269,727 shares. Insider sales totaled 50,004 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 52.09M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.30% with a share float percentage of 32.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenneco Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 5.65 million shares worth more than $74.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Icahn, Carl, C. held 9.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.78 million and represent 8.61% of shares outstanding.