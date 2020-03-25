Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER), The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares are -25.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 19.70% or $0.39 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 24.74% and -25.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.00. The forecasts give the Akers Biosciences Inc. stock a price target range of $768.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $768.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 99.69% or 99.69%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 237,681 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 28,938. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 15,603 and 28,938 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hudson Bay Capital Management, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 15,300 shares worth $41616.0 at $2.72 per share on Feb 27. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 638 AKER shares valued at $1793.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $2.81 per share. Hudson Bay Capital Management (10% Owner) sold 13,000 shares at $2.92 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $37960.0 while Hudson Bay Capital Management, (10% Owner) bought 8,000 shares on Dec 20 for $24160.0 with each share fetching $3.02.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), on the other hand, is trading around $69.04 with a market cap of $43.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $83.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at The Progressive Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 242,943 shares. Insider sales totaled 197,001 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.7M shares after the latest sales, with 8.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.10% with a share float percentage of 583.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Progressive Corporation having a total of 1,236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.81 million shares worth more than $3.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 42.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.04 billion and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.