Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) Vs. CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI): Those Ticking Clocks

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE: HTA) shares are -26.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.18% or $1.29 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.02% and -34.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the HTA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BTIG Research had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 16, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the HTA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.27. The forecasts give the Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock a price target range of $39.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.13% or 26.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -50.00% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.27, up 6.40% from $0.14 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 199,073 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 316,988. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 170,409 and 316,988 in purchases and sales respectively.

PETERS SCOTT D, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 195,000 shares worth $5.72 million at $29.32 per share on Jan 02. The Director had earlier bought another 1,750 HTA shares valued at $50838.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $29.05 per share.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI), on the other hand, is trading around $5.26 with a market cap of $7.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 27.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.11% with a share float percentage of 997.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNH Industrial N.V. having a total of 456 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 45.03 million shares worth more than $495.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC held 3.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 32.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $352.56 million and represent 2.37% of shares outstanding.