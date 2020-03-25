Heat Check: California Resources Corporation (CRC) Vs. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares are -66.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.86% or $0.14 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -67.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.14% and -57.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the CRC stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 17, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CRC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.10. The forecasts give the California Resources Corporation stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.55% or -101.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 97.30% in the current quarter to -$0.4, down from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$4.92, down -24.70% from $1.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$5.73 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 312,336 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 248,522. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 179,484 and 144,370 in purchases and sales respectively.

Leon Francisco, a EVP Corp Dev & Strategic Plng at the company, bought 1,500 shares worth $15318.0 at $10.21 per share on Aug 09. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 CRC shares valued at $90260.0 on Aug 15. The shares were bought at $9.03 per share. Weiss Charles F. (EVP – Public Affairs) bought 300 shares at $10.17 per share on Aug 08 for a total of $3050.0 while Williams Darren, (EVP-Operations & Geoscience) bought 2,000 shares on Aug 08 for $20046.0 with each share fetching $10.02.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), on the other hand, is trading around $43.93 with a market cap of $69.67B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $76.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 53.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.30% with a share float percentage of 500.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ClearBridge Investments, LLC with over 13.1 million shares worth more than $1.08 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, ClearBridge Investments, LLC held 0.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $576.56 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.