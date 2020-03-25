Heat Check: Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Vs. Chegg Inc. (CHGG)

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) shares are -48.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 25.99% or $2.29 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.27% and -42.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2019, Barrington Research recommended the GTN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on September 24, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the GTN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.00. The forecasts give the Gray Television Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.0% or 55.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.41, up from the -$0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.11, up 13.10% from $1.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.91 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 421,240 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 65,090. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 415,357 and 65,090 in purchases and sales respectively.

HOWELL HILTON H JR, a Chairman, President & CEO at the company, bought 1,300 shares worth $20137.0 at $15.49 per share on Aug 13. The Director had earlier bought another 1,300 GTN shares valued at $20137.0 on Aug 13. The shares were bought at $15.49 per share. ROBINSON HARRIETT J (10% Owner) bought 7,500 shares at $14.87 per share on Aug 12 for a total of $111525.0 while Howell Robin Robinson, (Director) bought 1,800 shares on Aug 09 for $26568.0 with each share fetching $14.76.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), on the other hand, is trading around $34.15 with a market cap of $4.14B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 96 times at Chegg Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 1,496,869 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,027,057 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 64 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -32.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.51M shares after the latest sales, with 5.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 119.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chegg Inc. having a total of 381 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 14.49 million shares worth more than $549.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baillie Gifford and Company held 11.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $397.52 million and represent 8.60% of shares outstanding.