Heat Check: Noble Corporation plc (NE) Vs. Cigna Corporation (CI)

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) shares are -76.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.77% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -75.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.10% and -61.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Tudor Pickering recommended the NE stock is a Sell, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 13, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.60 to suggest that the NE stock is a “Hold. 10 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.28. The forecasts give the Noble Corporation plc stock a price target range of $3.40 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.10. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.47% or -190.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.30% in the current quarter to -$0.37, up from the -$0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.53, down -5.10% from -$1.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.48 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,427,404 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,072,734. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,348,763 and 1,064,075 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 25,000 NE shares valued at $30990.0 on Sep 30. The shares were bought at $1.24 per share.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), on the other hand, is trading around $147.20 with a market cap of $54.69B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $249.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $18.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 86 times at Cigna Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 167,811 shares. Insider sales totaled 150,516 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.61M shares after the latest sales, with 2.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.90% with a share float percentage of 366.43M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cigna Corporation having a total of 1,556 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.67 million shares worth more than $5.86 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.3 billion and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.