Heat Check: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Vs. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares are -51.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.20% or $1.23 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -51.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.87% and -42.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 13, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the SBGI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 18, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SBGI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.50. The forecasts give the Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.42% or 14.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -54.40% in the current quarter to $0.06, down from the $0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.14, up 65.00% from $0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,075,763 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,428,848. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,148,936 and 427,169 in purchases and sales respectively.

SMITH FREDERICK G, a Vice President at the company, bought 300,000 shares worth $4.06 million at $13.54 per share on Mar 17. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 SBGI shares valued at $55074.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $11.01 per share. SMITH DAVID D (Executive Chairman) bought 395,000 shares at $55.10 per share on Jul 10 for a total of $21.76 million while MARKS STEVEN M, (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,000 shares on Jun 24 for $161325.0 with each share fetching $53.78.

