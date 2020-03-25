Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is -6.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.06 and a high of $27.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The COG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.21% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.6% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -16.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.35, the stock is 3.03% and 5.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.47 million and changing 15.63% at the moment leaves the stock -9.12% off its SMA200. COG registered -38.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.94.

The stock witnessed a 8.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.09%, and is -14.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.03% over the week and 10.89% over the month.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has around 274 employees, a market worth around $7.13B and $2.07B in sales. and $2.07B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.07 and Fwd P/E is 12.96. Profit margin for the company is 33.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.19% and -40.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $395.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.10% in year-over-year returns.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Top Institutional Holders

785 institutions hold shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), with 7.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.99% while institutional investors hold 101.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 436.05M, and float is at 390.43M with Short Float at 6.49%. Institutions hold 99.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.05 million shares valued at $801.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.55% of the COG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 31.26 million shares valued at $544.29 million to account for 7.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Management, LLC which holds 28.01 million shares representing 7.03% and valued at over $487.65 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.99% of the shares totaling 23.89 million with a market value of $415.91 million.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUTTON JEFFREY W, the company’s Sr. Vice President, Marketing. SEC filings show that HUTTON JEFFREY W sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $18.32 per share for a total of $3.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322047.0 shares.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that DINGES DAN O (Chairman, President & CEO) bought a total of 3,245 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $16.63 per share for $53951.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.11 million shares of the COG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, DINGES DAN O (Chairman, President & CEO) acquired 16,755 shares at an average price of $16.28 for $272771.0. The insider now directly holds 3,104,405 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG).

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is trading -93.58% down over the past 12 months. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is -72.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.86% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 28.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.98.