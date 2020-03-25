Here is a breakdown of the L Brands Inc. (LB) stock performance

L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) is -29.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $29.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The LB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.58% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -59.38% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.75, the stock is -29.06% and -38.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.74 million and changing 39.04% at the moment leaves the stock -37.16% off its SMA200. LB registered -53.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.24.

The stock witnessed a -46.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.01%, and is 25.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.68% over the week and 15.63% over the month.

L Brands Inc. (LB) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $12.92B in sales. and $12.92B in sales Fwd P/E is 5.85. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.38% and -56.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.60%).

L Brands Inc. (LB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for L Brands Inc. (LB) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

L Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $2.55B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.20% in year-over-year returns.

L Brands Inc. (LB) Top Institutional Holders

631 institutions hold shares in L Brands Inc. (LB), with 48.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.58% while institutional investors hold 97.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 252.02M, and float is at 227.86M with Short Float at 7.84%. Institutions hold 80.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.8 million shares valued at $467.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.33% of the LB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.48 million shares valued at $352.9 million to account for 7.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 18.28 million shares representing 6.61% and valued at over $331.21 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.78% of the shares totaling 10.46 million with a market value of $189.48 million.

L Brands Inc. (LB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at L Brands Inc. (LB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

L Brands Inc. (LB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ascena Retail Group Inc. (ASNA) that is trading -92.03% down over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is -22.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.79% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.